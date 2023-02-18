The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey Sells 1,282 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Cummiskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12.

Southern Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

