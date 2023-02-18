The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

