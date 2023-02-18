Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $125.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 61.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.