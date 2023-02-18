Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $125.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 61.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

