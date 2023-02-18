Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,007 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Tiga Acquisition were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 591,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TINV opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

