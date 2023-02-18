TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) versus AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Financial Contrast

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG and AssetMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TPG alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.61 billion 3.99 $230.90 million ($0.20) -168.65 AssetMark Financial $530.30 million 3.83 $25.67 million $1.22 22.53

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A 21.87% 7.83% AssetMark Financial 15.06% 6.89% 5.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TPG and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TPG and AssetMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 10 2 0 2.17 AssetMark Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33

TPG currently has a consensus target price of $34.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.91%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than TPG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats TPG on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.