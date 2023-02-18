Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 23,523,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,219,938. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transocean by 336.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

