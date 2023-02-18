Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TROX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Tronox has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

