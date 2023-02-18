TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Trading Up 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79. Approximately 1,860 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.78.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (MARZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.