TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Trading Up 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79. Approximately 1,860 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

