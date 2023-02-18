TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $968.59 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $968.59 million and $41.95 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00422211 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,904.22 or 0.27968027 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 968,281,617 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
