TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Trading 2.9% Higher

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.91 and last traded at C$25.33. 10,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 3,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.62.

TSE:QBTC.U Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.35.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:QBTC.U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:QBTC.U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.