Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

Twilio Stock Down 6.3 %

Twilio stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.67. 9,330,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,138. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $84,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 475,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 170,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Twilio by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

