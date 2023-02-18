Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.