UBS Group Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $400.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.67.

Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %

ADBE stock opened at $356.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $479.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.93.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

