UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.15.

NYSE:DE opened at $433.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

