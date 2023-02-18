UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,621 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Independence worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Independence by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 540,363 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,393,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 370,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,844,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,546,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,169,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

