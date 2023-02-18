UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,777 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.32% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TZPS. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 212,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 61.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 442,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 167,842 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 88,979 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

TZPS opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

