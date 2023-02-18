UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,777 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.38% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESAC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,004,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,609,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ESGEN Acquisition alerts:

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ESAC opened at $10.43 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.