UBS Oconnor LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Amundi raised its position in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 645.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

MTH opened at $109.03 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

