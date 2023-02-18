UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stake in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,332 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.59% of CIIG Capital Partners II worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance

CIIG opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

CIIG Capital Partners II Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.