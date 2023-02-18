UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 70,476 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,476 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 1.63% of DiamondHead worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 96.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 71.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 32.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 188,241 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

