Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.17. Ucommune International shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 100,645 shares trading hands.

Ucommune International Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

