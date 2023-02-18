Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Announces $0.02 Annual Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

