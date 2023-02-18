Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $201.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

