United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

United Insurance Price Performance

UIHC opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Hood III purchased 47,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

About United Insurance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Insurance by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

