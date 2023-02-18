United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Stock Up 24.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 872,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,060. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.