United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.29

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and traded as low as $53.80. United States Commodity Index Fund shares last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 255,211 shares trading hands.

United States Commodity Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the second quarter worth $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter worth $421,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

