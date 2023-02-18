Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Unity Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $280.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 13,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $363,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,247.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $831,825. 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.