US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45 to $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 5,297,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Insider Activity at US Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in US Foods by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in US Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

