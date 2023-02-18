VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Down 0.7%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.11 and last traded at $37.20. 465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth $293,000.

