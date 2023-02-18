Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

