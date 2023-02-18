Verge 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $949,826.05 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $54.03 million and approximately $949,826.05 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,586.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00405854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00092998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.74 or 0.00661908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00554332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00175329 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,106,788 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

