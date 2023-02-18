Verge 24-Hour Volume Tops $915,634.44 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $53.67 million and approximately $915,634.44 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,647.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00405076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00092076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00656876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00551033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00173022 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,120,313 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

