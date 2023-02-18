Veritable L.P. Purchases 5,090 Shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOTE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VOTE opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63.

