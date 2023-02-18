Veritable L.P. Sells 2,377 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,663,000 after buying an additional 145,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $371.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.08.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

