Veritable L.P. Sells 26,784 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,784 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Intel by 10,143.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Shares of INTC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

