Veritable L.P. Sells 5,778 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

