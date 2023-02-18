Veritable L.P. Sells 7,516 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $60.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.