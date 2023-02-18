Veritable L.P. Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.81 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

