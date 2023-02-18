Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after buying an additional 262,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,943,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.