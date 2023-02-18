Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Up 23.6%

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) shot up 23.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Up 23.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

(Get Rating)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc engages in the provision of oilfield energy technology products. It operates through the Hardband Services segment, which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion.

Featured Articles

