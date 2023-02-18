Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €132.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Vinci Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €109.54 ($117.78) on Wednesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($95.48). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.74.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

