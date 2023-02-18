VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Trading 2.2% Higher

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 28,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 12,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
VirTra Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). VirTra had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
Featured Stories
