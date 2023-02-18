VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Trading 2.2% Higher

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 28,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 12,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

VirTra Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). VirTra had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

About VirTra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 14.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

