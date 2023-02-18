Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.43. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $168.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Articles

