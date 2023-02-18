Vital Energy (VTLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Vital Energy to post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter.
Vital Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VTLE stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $827.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $120.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Insider Activity
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Energy (VTLE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.