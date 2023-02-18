Vital Energy (VTLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Vital Energy to post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $827.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

Vital Energy Company Profile

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

