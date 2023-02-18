VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in VMware were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

