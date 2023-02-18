Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $221,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

