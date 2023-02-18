Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $257.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.52. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

