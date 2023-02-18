Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,227 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Qurate Retail

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

