Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 703 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $3,852,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 52,794 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 88,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

