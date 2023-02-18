Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.76 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

